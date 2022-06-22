Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has excited fans with a new video.

The latest video shows Maame Serwaa having fun in what looks like a night out for her at a cozy place.

In the video which has been sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Maame Serwaa is seen dressed in a short dress. The skimpy bodycon revealed her contours very well.

With Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey’s ‘Baby If You Give It To Me’ playing in the background, the 21-year-old shook her body to the rhythm.

She wiggled her waist at a point as she showed her back to the camera.

After the short dance, Maame Serwaa moved into a room and was seen beckoning someone whose hand appeared in the video to join her into the room.

She giggled thereafter. It is not known where and when the video was taken but it looked to be in the evening and the inscription on it suggested so.

“The night is still young,” Maame Serwaa’s inscription on the original video on Snapchat read.

