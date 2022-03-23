Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, popularly known as Clara Amoateng Benson, has released another video on social media.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows Maame Serwaa rocking a body-hugging dress and flaunting her beauty.

Serwaa, who looked to be on her way to an event, looked dashing in the gown which had its right side split to the thigh level.

Standing inside a room with a lamp and sofa nearby, the actress decided to turn around and give fans a 360-degree view in the video.

The new video has stirred mixed reactions from Maame Serwaa’s fans. While some were impressed with her looks, others think she is growing too fast.

Watch below for the video as shared on @sweet_maame_adwoa: