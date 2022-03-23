Popular Ghanaian singer cum socialite, Stephanie Benson, has disclosed that her husband, John Benson’s testicles (balls) are no longer sensitive due to how she has mishandled them over the years.

Stephanie Benson made the assertions while sharing a video in which she was seen kicking her husband’s balls with her feet.

In the said video published on Instagram, she hit her husband’s testicles with her feet three consecutive times when he bent to pick something from a couch.

”Jon’s balls are numb from years of maltreatment. I knocked three times and he still didn’t even scream. Tomorrow I need to think of something else,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

The couple have been married for 31 years and have five adult kids.

