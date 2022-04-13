Kumawood Actress Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has set tongues wagging with her newly acquired body.

Followers of the actress suspect her new physique may be due to an overnight body enhancement.

Netizens have been talking about the actress ever since she displayed her new body to the internet world.

The actress withstanding the pressure mounted on her by Netizens has been seen working out seriously in the latest video displaying her heavy backside to the social media world.

