Real Tamale United head coach, Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, has hinted that the club has been left in financial crisis.

The Northerners, who made a return to the topflight, were impressive in the first half of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign but have been poor in the second half of the season.

Their latest win came against Asante Kotoko in the matchday 25 games at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday.

However, Tanko says despite the win over the weekend, the club is in deep crisis and will need assistance from the public.

“We have a promising team but I must say that we are in deep crisis financially,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“We are the only team that travels far than any other team but we have been left struggling. We don’t have a team bus and if we are to travel, we spend over Ghc10, 000 on a single game.

“Ahead of our game against Medeama SC, we arrived on the day of the game which should not be the ideal situation. The players were tired on arrival.

“The players are not happy with how they are being treated because they expect much from the management and the board but nothing is happening.

“It took Ibrahim Mahama to settle the players’ three-month salary arrears. As a team, we are in deep crisis and we don’t know how we are going to resolve this,” he added.