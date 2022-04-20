New Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir Vlll, has been inducted as a member of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs.

This was in a ceremony on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, during the second general meeting of the House of Chiefs.

This comes on the back of his enskinment on 11th April 2019 through the practical laid down customs, norms, traditions and procedures of Nandom.

By this, Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle as known in private life now bears the Chieftaincy title; Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII.

The District and Municipal Traditional Council and Authorities of the Nandom Traditional Area accepted his enskinment, initiated and facilitated the commencement of his gazetting according to practical laid down procedures by the Chieftaincy Act.

After sittings of all respective committees and authorities, the National House of Chiefs approved and Gazetted Naa Delle Chiir VIII on 25th March 2022 as mandated by law

He succeeds the late Naa Dr Puoure Puobe Chiir VII – paramount chief of the Nandom Traditional Area who was known in private life as Dr Charles Imoru Puoure Puobe.



Until the ancestral call on Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, he was the immediate past National Chairman and Leader of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Founder and Owner of Rabito Clinic with over 20 branches nationwide, an astute Entrepreneur of all time, Investor, Philanthropist, Lecturer and a Statesman with over 45 years in practice as a Medical Doctor.