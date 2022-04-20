Mahama honours Abetifihene on his 30th anniversary on the stool

Former President John Mahama spent Easter Sunday at Abetifi Kwahu where he attended a grand royal durbar to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Abetifihene, Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III.

He was accompanied by national, Eastern regional, and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Also present were a number of former appointees from various NDC administrations, led by former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

Below are the photos from the event:

John Mahama honours Abetifihene on his 30th anniversary

