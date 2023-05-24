Wayoosi, a popular Kumawood actor, surprised his wife, Adepa, by becoming her personal makeup artiste.

In a hilarious video that went viral, Wayoosi attempted to beautify his wife’s face but ended up with a funny and abstract look.

Both laughed uncontrollably, showcasing their deep love for each other. Fans enjoyed the bonding moment and shared funny comments.

