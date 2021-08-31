Police in Walewale in the West Mamprusi municipality say they have declared war on armed robbers following a robbery incident last Saturday.

The robbery attack which occurred over the weekend saw several passengers robbed at gunpoint.

The attack was said to have been carried out by three armed men who had blocked a stretch of the Tamale to Bolga highway near, Walewale.

Municipal Police Commander, DSP Cosmos Awe, made the declaration as the police intensified a manhunt for the attackers.

The Commander, however, called on residents in the area to help in the war against the robbers by volunteering information about suspicious characters and their activities.

DSP Cosmos was speaking after the police raided several Fulani communities along the highway in search of suspects.

ALSO READ: