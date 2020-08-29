Tributes are pouring in for Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman, following news of his demise on Friday, August 29, 2020.

The Marvel star died of colon cancer which he had battled for the past four years.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much,” a statement said.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” it added.

News of his demise, which has thrown the world into a state of mourning, has seen Marvel Entertainment, Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, fans and followers around the globe eulogise him on social media.

