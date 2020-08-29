A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has offered advice to Bishop Agyinasare over a political comment he made.

The Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, during a sermon in July 2020, said “politicians have made it so difficult to criticise their wrongs.”



According to him: “When you do, they release their attack dogs who pounce on you through the media and social media and they insult you, threaten you and label you. We cannot raise issues in this country anymore; when you do, then you are branded NDC or NPP, depending on whose ox is gored.”

However, to Mr Otchere-Darko, people cannot get away with their comments if they are not factual.

“As a pastor, you cannot talk if you don’t have your facts right. People listen to you because they know you speak with authority so you should get it right,” he said.

Reacting to Bishop Agyinasare’s comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he stressed tolerance and democracy is a two-way stream, hence, as people are willing to criticise, they must also be ready for responses.

“You are not a dog when you criticise or attack but when people who support the government respond they are dogs? Don’t say people are intolerable when they respond to you or is that what God teaches you?” he quizzed.

Listen to Mr Otchere-Darko in the audio attached above: