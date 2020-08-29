The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The exam would begin on Monday, September 14, 2020, and end on Friday, September 18, 2020, for all Junior High School final year pupils across the country.

The candidates will write the English Language and Religious and Moral Education on Monday, followed by Integrated Science, and Basic Design and Technology on Tuesday.

They will on Wednesday sit for Information and Communication Technology and French paper.

READ MORE:

Mathematics, Ghanaian Language and Culture are scheduled for Thursday with their final paper, Social Studies on Friday.

WAEC, as part of guidelines for the exam, noted the papers are to be taken at one sitting without a break but where the duration indicated on the question paper differs from that on the timetable, the one on the question paper should be followed.

Check out the full timetable below: