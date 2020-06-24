Final year Junior High students upon resumption of academic activities ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) are to be engaged in five (5) hours of teaching and learning.

This was disclosed by President for the Heads of Conference of Basic Schools, Mrs Mercy Akayila Anuembi.

President Akufo-Addo in his 10th televised address to the nation on measures taken to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, announced the reopening of schools to enable final year students sit for their final examinations.

Indeed, final year university students are to report to their universities on 15th June; final year senior high school (SHS 3) students, together with SHS 2 Gold Track students, on 22nd June; and final year junior high school (JHS 3) students on 29th June, he said.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Wednesday, Mrs Anuembi noted that basic schools will end classes for JHS 3 students at 1pm each day.

She also said lesson breaks (break time) usually given to students, upon resumption will be done away with.

The number of hours to be spent in school has been reduced from 8am to 1pm, break times will also not to be given to students. Parents are advised to cook for their wards when coming to school since food will not be made available on school compounds.. President, Heads of Conference of Basic Schools, Mrs Mercy Akayila Anuembi

According to her, the measures adopted by the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools in combination with the strict compliance of the safety protocols are to help prevent JHS 3 students from being infected with Covid-19.