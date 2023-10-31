The Volta River Authority (VRA) has ended its spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

However, VRA says it is still committed to its relief and rehabilitation efforts until lives and livelihoods are restored.

The Authority announced the development in a statement dated October 30, 2023, a few weeks after it said it was recording a zero rise in water volumes in the dam.

“The Volta River Authority (VRA) wishes to inform the public, particularly residents living along the Lower Volta River and its environs, that the controlled spillage from the Akosombo dam, which began on September 15, 2023, has ended,” the statement read.

It also acknowledged the various government agencies and stakeholders for their support to the impacted communities.

VRA commenced the spilling of excess water due to rising levels of the Akosombo and Kpong Hydro Dams.

Nine districts in the Eastern, Volta, and parts of the Greater Accra Region have been affected by the spillage.

About 30,000 people have been rendered homeless and currently live in safe havens.

Some institutions and individuals have since presented relief items to residents.

Meanwhile, VRA has commenced a major disinfection and fumigation exercise in communities affected by the flood.

ALSO READ: