Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, has dismissed reports that the Volta River Authority (VRA) has contracted it to disinfect and fumigate communities affected by the controlled spill of the Akosombo Dam.

The management has described the reports as misleading, false, and unfounded.

According to a statement issued by the communication directorate, the fumigation exercise was an initiative by the company.

The statement explained that, the pledge was made on Monday, October 23, 2023, when Zoomlion presented relief items worth over GH¢500,000 and a sister company, Ecozoil, also donated almost 500 life jackets to the media and rescue team supporting the situation on the ground.

Zoomlion says it is therefore regrettable that some people will choose to overlook these notable humanitarian efforts in support of the flood victims.

“We remain unwavering in our commitment to upholding our corporate social responsibility and providing steadfast support to the communities in the Volta Region and in other ways to our

mother Ghana, despite the unwarranted distractions caused by such baseless accusations,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, Zoomlion has reassured all stakeholders of its dedication to serving and uplifting communities remains resolute and will continue to prioritise the well-being and support of those in need, irrespective of such false allegations.

Below is the full statement: