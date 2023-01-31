Vodafone Ghana says the public should disregard reports that it is recruiting new persons for various positions in the company.

In a press release on Tuesday, the telco said, “All approved vacancies are advertised on our career portal and prospective applicants are encouraged to apply directly. We do not use third parties for any of our recruitment needs.”

According to Vodafone Ghana, its attention has been drawn to “fraudulent Vodafone Ghana recruitment activities via social media and other online activities.”

“This includes the circulation of a false invitation by the Vodafone Ghana CEO, inviting prospective applicants for job interviews.”

It added, “For the avoidance of doubt, we once again emphasise that ALL authentic vacancies at Vodafone are advertised on our career portal and no third-party vendors are required to apply for ANY roles at Vodafone.

“Furthermore, Vodafone will never ask prospective applicants to pay any money as part of the recruitment process.”

Vodafone Ghana advised all prospective applicants to be wary of this attempt by ‘The Nation’ and other fraudulent online recruitment invitations and rely only on Vodafone’s career portal as part of their job search.

It said anyone contacted for a role at the company who suspects fraud should contact them directly via;

Facebook: Vodafone Ghana

Twitter: @askvodafonegh

Email: Info.gh@vodafone.com

Helpline: 100/ 050 555 5111

Vodafone Ghana encouraged persons contacted to “report all such fraudulent activities to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service for their support.”