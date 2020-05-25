The goodwill of the management of Vitamilk Ghana has been extended to the Muslim community as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr .

A special package of assorted Vitamilk products were donated to the Chief Imam secretariat in appreciation of the loyalty and commitment of all Muslims as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The Brands manager of Vitamilk , Mr S. Boateng indicated that, after a strenuous 30 days of fasting and self-denial, one may need nutrient rich foods and beverages fortified with essential minerals and multi-vitamins like Vitamilk to invigorate and revitalise.

He also entreated all Muslims to continue praying for Ghana and to promote modesty, self-control and charity as prescribed by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

MORE:

Upon receiving the items, the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam expressed their profound appreciation and prayed for Allah’s blessing for Vitamilk Ghana and all their loyal customers.

Furthermore, the Vitamilk Brands Manager advised all Ghanaians that, the current Covid-19 disease requires us to carefully select diets with high nutritional value which can boost one’s immunity and also enhance our total well-being.

He recommended that, all the essential nutrients like proteins, potassium, calcium, omega 3, 6 & 9, multivitamins and minerals are all found in the beverage.

He also used the opportunity to wish all Muslims Eid Mubarak.