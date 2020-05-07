Shatta Michy, the baby mama of Shatta Wale, has received blessings from the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

This was after Michy had donated items to some residents in Fadama on her birthday.

She shared a post with her fans with a long note, explaining how she felt about the gesture from the Islamic head in Ghana.

Michy didn’t go alone, she did take along Majesty, the son she has with the dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Below is what Michy posted on social media after her meeting with the Chief Imam:

This great man here @chief_imam_ghana gave us the opportunity to donate food , water & drinks to his people on my birthday 🎁 I feel blessed , I really do cuz God surprises me all the time🙏 it’s overwhelming. Life got better when I realized God isn’t complicated, all He wants is to be acknowledged & boom 💥 your dreams that seem unrealistic/impossible to others ,starts becoming a reality little by little. I wanna thank you all for the amazing warmth & well wishes you sent my way. Thank u to my bosses @reggy_truevine_health_n_beauti & @upscale_vintage May the good Lord that has never failed me & Majesty, bless you all abundantly 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕

