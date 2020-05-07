The Minority in Parliament is accusing the government of giving Ghanaians false hope that the Coronavirus situation in the country is under control.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the government is engaged in a public relations gimmick to create a false sense of security which is not the reality on the ground.

He also alleged that the government is not giving COVID-19 patients proper care and in some cases only Vitamin C is given.

Mr Iddrisu added that the government’s efforts to deal with the disease have been ineffective from the start.

He accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of being more interested in retaining power than protecting the people.

The Minority Leader said the sharp rise in numbers is worrying and the attempt to downplay it by the government is equally worrying.

He also called for a full audit of expenditures on COVID-19, saying there has been no accountability of monies spent so far.