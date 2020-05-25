Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, has hinted of plans to seek asylum in the United States of America (USA) by the end of May 2020.

Kwaw Kese is currently stuck in the USA amid the coronavirus pandemic as Ghana’s borders remain shut as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

He adds up to the likes of Sarkodie, Pappy Kojo, and D-black who are all stuck outside Ghana as the border closure lingers.

Taking to twitter, he wrote “I’m gonna seek asylum by end of the month if Ghana government don’t come and take me from here.”

