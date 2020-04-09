Rapper Kwaw Kese has penned down a lovely message to his wife to mark their 4th anniversary.

The rapper tied the knot with Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour, popularly known as Nana Pokua, in 2016 after his first marriage with his American wife, Ann, ended in 2014 after six years.



Once talking about his previous marriage in 2015, Kwaw said: “I cheated on Ann several times; men will continue to be men when it comes to cheating, and I did silly stuff as well, inability to manage stardom also played a major role which led to the divorce.”

ALSO: You transferred money to the wrong people – Leila Djansi tells Joselyn Dumas



Regardless, the Ghanaian rapper moved on and walked down the aisle with Nana Pokua in 2014, after his infamous release from prison over the possession of marijuana, and it is four years already since their big day.



Accordingly, the couple took to social media to mark their anniversary. Sharing a picture from their wedding day, the ‘Abodam’ rapper wrote “Four years ago she said yes and we got blessed. It’s our anniversary @empress_poks.”



His wife also shared another photo from their wedding day and captioned it: “I forgot my anniversary, happy anniversary odo @kwawkese. You are a good man 4yrs official 9yrs unofficial.”



The couple currently have a daughter together after they lost their second child, a baby boy, at the Korle Bu Hospital in 2018.



