Board Chairman of National Sports Authority (NSA), Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has cautioned the Ghana FA not to rush to resume football activities.

Football has been suspended indefinitely following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The future of football in the country still remains uncertain, many have called on the FA to declare the 2019/20 football season null and void.

However, following the return of the German Bundesliga last two weeks, the country’s football governing body has come under pressure to resume football.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has cautioned the Ghana FA not to make hasty decisions in returning football in the country, adding that the country does not have what it takes to imitate from the Germans.

“We shouldn’t rush in returning football because we have to get things right first before making any decision.

“I agree with the school of thought that, the season should be cancelled. We shouldn’t rush if the Western world are returning their football seasons.

“If it’s easy, the EPL [English Premier League] would have started a long time. There other European countries calling off their Football seasons.

“Even France and Belgium have declared their Champions and Ghana is of no exception.

“We need to ensure that we have the capacity to protect those involved in our game before even play resumes,” he concluded..

He further stated that, should the league season be played behind closed doors, the National Sports Authority can’t afford the cost that will come.