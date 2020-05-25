Life may seem like it’s on hold for those in lockdown, but these stars are moving full-steam ahead, starting families or expanding them.

Take a look at the celebrities who are pregnant and expecting a baby this year:

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney MaraDave Benett/WireImage

Rooney Mara and is pregnant and expecting her first child with Joaquin Phoenix, Page Six exclusively revealed in May.

The pair have yet to confirm on social media; they’ve been laying low while quarantining together in LA.

Mara, 35, and Phoenix, 45, got engaged in June 2019. Rumors of their engagement swirled after Mara was spotted wearing an engagement ring.

Page Six broke the news the pair were an item in 2017 after they met on the set of “Mary Magdalene.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and Ciara Getty Images

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their second child together, a baby boy. Ciara, 34, first announced she was pregnant for the third time in January.

She and Wilson, 31, already share a 3-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess. Ciara also shares 5-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Future.

The “Goodies” singer has been flaunting her baby bump proudly on Instagram throughout her pregnancy.

Ciara and Wilson got married in 2016.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Getty Images for Spotify

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are having a second child together, a boy.

Simpson, 35, announced she was pregnant again in April. She and Ross, 31, married in August 2014.

The couple also share 4-year-old daughter Jagger. Simpson shares 11-year-old son Bronx with ex Pete Wentz.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich (Getty Images for InStyle)

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich are becoming parents.

The “Glee” actress, 33, announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Reich, 37, in April.

Michele showed off her baby bump while wearing a bikini in May.

The couple got married in California in March 2019 and were first linked as a couple in summer 2017.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are having their first baby together.

The “Game of Thrones” star has yet to officially announce she is pregnant, but multiple reports confirmed the happy news in February.

The 24-year-old actress’ baby bump was on full display when she took a walk with her Jonas Brother husband, 30, in May.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019. They have been linked as a couple since 2016.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (FilmMagic)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

The 35-year-old singer revealed she was pregnant in a new music video in March after keeping her pregnancy a secret by wearing baggy clothes.

Perry and Bloom, 45, got engaged in February 2019; their wedding has reportedly been delayed over COVID-19 concerns.

The pair first began dating in 2016: They broke up in 2017 but reconciled for good in 2018.

The “Lord of the Rings” star also shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (Getty Images)

News broke that the world’s most photogenic couple was expecting their first child together in April.

The 25-year-old model confirmed the news on “The Tonight Show” later in the month; she and 27-year-old Malik are expecting a baby girl.

The couple have dated on and off since 2015.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart (Getty Images)

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are expecting their second child together. Parrish, 35, revealed she was pregnant in March.

She and Hart, 40, are already parents to a 2-year-old son, Kenzo.

The couple got married in August 2016.

The comedian also shares 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s family continues to grow. Hilaria, 36, announced she was pregnant in April after suffering two miscarriages in 2019, in November and April.

She has since shared the hardships of experiencing two miscarriages.

The couple also shares daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 3, and Rafael, 4.

The “30 Rock” actor, 62, is also father to 24-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt (Getty Images for Disney)

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together this year. Reports confirmed that 30-year-old Schwarzenegger was pregnant in March.

They got married in June 2019 after getting engaged just six months before.

The couple reportedly met through Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, and have been dating since 2018.

Pratt, 40, shares 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella (AFP via Getty Images)

Twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are miraculously pregnant at the same time.

Nikki, 36, and Artem Chigvintzev, 37 announced they are expecting their first child together at the same time that Brie, 36, and Daniel Bryan, 38, announced they are expecting baby No. 2 in January.

Nikki and Chigvintzev got engaged in January, while Brie and Bryan — who share 2-year-old daughter Birdie Joe — got married in 2014.

The Bella twins’ due dates are less than two weeks apart.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody (Getty Images)

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are having another baby.

The “Gossip Girl” actress, 34, debuted a baby bump while on a walk with 40-year-old Brody in April.

Meester and “The O.C.” alum also share 4-year-old daughter Arlo.

The couple met on the set of the movie “The Oranges” in 2011 and announced they were engaged in November 2013, secretly tying the knot in February 2014.

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech (Instagram)

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech are going to be parents.

“The View” host, 35, announced she was pregnant in March after revealing in 2019 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

McCain and Domenech, 38, got married in November 2017, with Domenech popping the question at the Mayo Clinic. Page Six exclusively revealed the couple’s engagement after it was kept a secret.