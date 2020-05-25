Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, says it is likely he might indulge in marijuana farming in no time.

According to him, if the law now backs commercial farming where regulations are put in place to supervise and not to arrest farmers growing the plant, then he would consider joining the business.

He made this assertion in an interview with Hitz FM‘s Don Tsegah on his U Sey Wetin show.

The government knows the purpose of such that is why they are regulating it. They won’t go ahead to just allow that without any reason.

I consider it a viable business so why not? he said.

Parliament of Ghana has passed into law the Narcotics Control Commission Bill 2019, legalising the growing of some cannabis for health purposes.

The Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019 which transforms the Narcotics Control Board into a Commission with enhanced powers was passed in March 2020.

It empowers the Minister for Interior, in consultation with other institutions like Ministry of Health, to grant licenses for the production of cannabis of not more than 0.3 per cent Tetrahydrocannabinol for industrial and medicinal purposes.