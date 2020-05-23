Singer Kuami Eugene has shared a video with his fans where he is seen performing for colleague singer Wendy Shay who was happy watching the ‘Rockstar’ do his own thing.

Holding her blue cup, Wendy Shay took sips as she watched Kuami Eugene sing Kojo Antwi’s Medofo Pa song.

He teased her when he stopped somewhere in the middle of the song and hoped the Rufftown artiste would continue which she did.

At the end, Wendy Shay looked all confused while the Lynx signee made gestures to prove how elated he was about tricking her.

Sharing on Instagram, he said: Wendy Will Always Fall For My Tricks 🤣.

Watch the video below: