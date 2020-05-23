Residents of a town near Dzodze called Penyi in the Ketu-North municipal assembly of the Volta region of Ghana, angrily descended on two fetish priests almost lynching them for allegedly stopping rain from falling.

This incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday May 20, 2020. But for the intervention of the police, they would have been beaten to death.

According to sources, the two spiritualists were accused of preventing rain from falling by performing short rituals in either their rooms or in their secret shrines whenever rain forms in the cloud, hence inflicting heavy blows to farmers whose crops are dying off on the fields and need water to survive.

It is a known fact that Penyi and its neighboring towns have not witnessed any rainfall in the past months despite numerous instances of the cloud being heavy with rain.

The situation, however, forced traditional leaders in the town to do open consultation of the gods and as a result the names of the two spiritualists were revealed by the chief priest.

Angry residents upon hearing the name of the spiritualists launched a manhunt for them and finally and arrested them from their respective hideouts.

The spiritualists were then beaten and shouted at in the full glare of the public.

Police in the Penyi Township, however, came to the rescue of the spiritualists and took them into their custody.

It is, however, not known if the police will take up the case because of its spiritual nature as the Police do not investigate spiritual cases. As at the time of filing this report, the Police could not be reached for any comment.