Less than 48 hours after an actress gave up the ghost, Nollywood has suffered another great loss again.

Veteran Yoruba actor, Prince Femi Oyewumi aka Laditi, has been reported dead.

According to a witness, the 51-year-old actor was rushed to hospital on Thursday night after suffering from chronic back pains for months.

He was confirmed dead in the early hours of Friday.

Laditi became prominent in the movie industry after he featured in epic movies like; Aye toto, Koto Orun, Ija eleye and many more.