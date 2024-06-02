Division One League side Vision FC has earned promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time after a hard-fought victory over Uncle T FC on Sunday afternoon.

The ‘Ewo Keke’ lads will compete in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, having clinched the Division One League Zone III title with a game to spare.

In need of a victory to secure their historic promotion, Vision FC delivered decisively, defeating the Prampram-based club 2-1 at the Nii Adjei Kraku Sports Complex.

Gideon Offei Ofori opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 41st minute. However, the visitors equalized on the hour mark, momentarily putting Vision FC’s qualification hopes in jeopardy.

The decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when substitute Frank Duku brilliantly converted a penalty, securing all three points and confirming Vision FC’s promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

With one game remaining in the season, Vision FC leads with 55 points, followed by Hohoe United with 51 points after their 2-0 win over Susubribi United FC.

Coach Hamza Obeng’s side will conclude their season with an away game against already-relegated Susubribi United FC in the Eastern Region next weekend.