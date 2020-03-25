Following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s declaration of today as National Fasting and Prayers Day, some female secular musicians have shown their religious sides.

In the latest videos trending online, Sista Afia, Eno Barony and Wendy Shay have taken the opportunity to shake the Heavens with some popular gospel songs.

Wendy Shay, after singing her motivational and praises songs, proceeded to say a word of prayer to protect mother Ghana in this times of distress.

With a bended knee and locked hands, Wendy soaked the entire world, Ghana and her fan army; Shay Gang in the blood of Jesus and invited the Holy Spirit to take control.

Rapper Eno Barony also believes “what we bind or loose on earth will be bound or loosed in heaven, it’s national prayer and fasting day let’s all pray for the world and our country Ghana.”