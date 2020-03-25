Actor John Dumelo is politely asking President Nana Akufo-Addo to open the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) to help manage patients who get infected with the novel coronavirus in the country.

According to the politician, Ghana keeps on recording coronavirus-positive patients, hence it would only be right to open up the 615-bed facility for the purpose of managing the virus.

Mr Dumelo, aspiring to become the parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020, tweeted:

The cases are now 68. We are not praying for it to increase but that looks inevitable now. I would like to please beg His Excellency @NAkufoAddo to please open the 615 bed University of Ghana Medical Center for the purpose of managing the virus. Respectfully Sir.

A tussle between the University Authorities and the Ministry of Health over who has the right to manage the facility has prevented the opening of the facility.

The turf war described as “needless” triggered backlash against the government on social media and an online petition to get the government to operationalise the facility.