A 31-year-old Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed, has reiterated that he is not giving up on playing in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The veteran goal poacher was among the four local players called up for Ghana’s doubleheader against Sudan.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the qualifiers has been postponed by Confederations of African Football.

Despite making his debut for the senior national team in 2007, the former Asante Kotoko forward says he is still eyeing to feature for the Black Stars in the AFCON qualifiers.

“I know I am ageing but I will say, I am the luckiest striker in the Ghana Premier League,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“I know many people did not expect my call up to the Black Stars but C.K. Akonnor says I can fit into his plans. I am scoring goals in the Ghana Premier League and everyone who is following the Premier League knows my exploits.

“I am still looking forward to play in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for the Black Stars. I have not lost hope despite the coronavirus outbreak,” he said.

The bulky forward also added that he has missed the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Football Association has suspended all football activities due to the outbreak of the virus.

Mohammed was the leading goalscorer before the suspension of the league with 12 goals.

“I must say I have missed teh Ghana Premier League. I was loving the challenge.

“I hope the league returns soon because I was hoping to win the league,” he added.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah, made the cut while Ashanti Gold defender Kwadwo Amoako and Habib Mohammed of Asante Kotoko are the local players who made the cut to the Black Stars squad.