Two suspected Fulani kidnappers have been arrested at Digma by a joint security team in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah region.

The two suspects, Adama Kore, 30, and Sajuo Baa, 25, were arrested by the joint security team over the recent kidnapping which led to the death of one person and another in critical condition at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The suspects being sent to the police station

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Gonja, Mustapha Mahama, who is also the chairman for DISEC confirmed the arrest to Adom News.

He explained that, the nomadic herdsmen demand huge sums of monies from GH 5,000.00 to 20,000.00 from family members of the victims before releasing them.

According to the DCE, that was not the first time Fulanis have been involved in kidnapping at Digma and its environs.

Mr Mahama assured residents in Central Gonja of maximum security to stop the incessant kidnappings in the area.

On his part, Chief of Digma, Digmawura A. Ewutomah Kanamu, thanked the security team for the good work done.

He appealed to residents, especially the Fulanis to report anybody who threatens or kidnaps anyone again.

The chief also appealed to the government to build a security post in the area to protect his people.

Source: Adom News|Rebecca Natomah