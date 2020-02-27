Terrified mourners ran after hearing a loud ‘bang’ during a funeral service in Northern Ireland.

Dramatic footage posted from inside the service in Strabane shows people jumping out of their seats in the middle of a reading.

Mourners flee towards the front of the church, grabbing coats and bags and holding onto their children.

Police say a number of weapons were seized including Stanley knives and a hatchet after the “disturbance”.

A 32-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been arrested.

Local reports said a “scuffle” had broken out at the church as the service was underway, with the scene being described as “pandemonium”.

Up to 20 police vans were seen in the grounds of the church after the incident.

But the funeral and burial went ahead as planned, reports said.

A spokesperson for the PSNI told Mirror Online: “Two males, 32 and 17, have been arrested following a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane this morning.

“No serious injuries were reported.

“A number of weapons including Stanley knives and a hatchet were seized.”

The PSNI added: “We are aware of suggestions online that shots had been fired at the church on the Melmount Road however there was a proactive police operation in place at the location and no evidence of shots having been fired were noted.”