An ex-convict is in the custody of the Awutu Ofaakor Police in the Central region for allegedly stealing 15 local fowls within a week.

The suspect, 21-year-old Augustine Zumi, popularly known as Babylon, was apprehended by residents of Awutu Papaase No.1 near Kasoa and handed over to the police.

Owner of the fowls, Emmanuel Otu in an interview on Adom News said the suspect is a notorious fowl thief in the area.

He noted that, residents decided to monitor the activities of the ex-convict and his friends when the fowls started disappearing in the area.

Lo and behold, Mr Otu said Babylon was caught red-handed trying to steal two of his fowls.

“I raised alarm and other residents helped me arrest him and handed him over to the police,” he added.

The Ofaakor District Police Commander, DSP Samuel Amfoh, has confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He said the suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Source: Adomonline.com|Kofi Adjei