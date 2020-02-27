THE CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited (MGL Properties) and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Mr Novihoho Afaglo, has issued a final warning to the Ministry of Education and the Government of Ghana to pay compensation due them or face a court suit.

According to Mr Afaglo, the Ministry of Education and the government had failed on many occasions to pay compensation to Marrer Ghana Limited after the company released Marrer School building and a land to the then Volta Regional Administration at Klikor for the establishment of a secondary, vocational and technical school.

Narrating the chronicle of events to the media, Mr Afaglo said the then PNDC Regional Secretary for the Volta Region, Air Commodore (Rtd), F.W.K. Klutse, wrote a letter on March 12, 1986 to Torgbui Satsimadza Afari II, Dufia of Klikor Ablotsivia to request for the building and land for the establishment of a school.

He said, the chief of Klikor on March 20, 1988 and CEO of MGL Properties wrote back to the then PNDC Secretary and copied the Ministry of Education, Accra and the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Accra to accept to lease the building for the conversion into a school.

According to documents available, Torgbui Afari requested for a compensation for the lease of the building together with some 600 feet of land.

The CEO said since 1988, nothing had been heard from the GES and all efforts by MGL Properties, including letters to the appropriate authorities, have proved futile.

The latest letter by MGL Properties was written on February 1, 2019 preceding an earlier one written by the same company on September 28, 2017 to request for a negotiation with the Ministry for the payment of compensation.

In the February 1 letter, lawyers of MGL Properties said “we are under the instruction of our client that since the Ministry of Education has failed or refused to respond to the said letter, we should institute legal action against the Ministry of Education for the compensation to be paid to Marrer Limited.

“We will, therefore, like to give you the statutory notice of one month within which if nothing is heard, we would be forced to,under the circumstances, institute legal action against you and the Ministry of Education,” the letter noted.

“We are by this publication giving the Ministry of Education, GES and the Government of Ghana the final warning or be prepared to meet us in court,” Mr Afaglo added.