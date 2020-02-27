The founder of Challenging Heights, and a major financier of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effutu Constituency, James Kofi Annan, has resigned from the party and joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a letter to the party, dated July 1, 2019, the human rights activist indicated that he was resigning from the party, with immediate effect. He further attached his previous party membership card numbers 0164570 issued in the year 2007, and CR1281001EFFA5 issued in 2012.

Mr Annan recently stepped down from Challenging Heights, a child rights organisation he himself founded over 15 years ago. It is believed that he is eyeing the Effutu parliamentary seat

In an interview with Peacefmonline.com, Mr Annan indicated that he had suffered so much in the hands of the party at Effutu, although he had sacrificed so much for the party since his Legon days.

He cited several instances of attacks, victimisation, and threats to his life and his businesses from the incumbent Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Mr Annan was a pioneer member of TESCON (Legon Chapter), the campus Chapter of the NPP. His contemporaries were Honourable Isaac Asiamah (the current Minister of Youth and Sports), and Andy Appiah-Kubi, the current Deputy Minister of Railways, both pioneer members of TESCON.

Commenting further on why he joined the NDC, Mr Annan, who until recently was a United Nations Global Financial Sector Commissioner, said the NDC in power was not vindictive, though the party knew he was an NPP person, but rather they gave him all the needed support to establish his businesses and increased his projects.

“I did a lot to help Afenyo-Markin and the NPP. Yet when they assumed power, Afenyo-Markin has been allowed to do a lot to destroy everything that is associated with me and to destroy Winneba, particularly the University of Education, Winneba, and the festivals of the town. I now feel more at home with the NDC,” he said.