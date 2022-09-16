Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has shared a video of herself and her husband having a lovely time after their wedding.

On Thursday, Tracey took to her Instagram page to share a romantic moment with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah that captured them sharing a passionate kiss.

The two appeared so in love in their public display of affection which has been consistent since their marriage in July.

Tracey and Frank were seen locking lips which has since received massive reaction on social media.

Tracey Boakye discloses dream she had few weeks to her wedding

Tracey Boakye’s lovely family photo to mark son’s birthday