The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is alleging that Aisha Huang is a financier of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Deputy General Secretary of the party, Dr Peter Boamah Otukonor, the inability of the NPP government to take Aisha Huang head-on shows a level of complicity.

This adds to the unending twists surrounding the illegal mining suspect’s controversy.

On Wednesday, prosecutors told an Accra High Court that the lady rather sneaked out of the country.

But the NDC believes the ‘galamsey’ suspect has a card up her sleeve for which reason the government is seemingly struggling to find success in her prosecution.

“All of a sudden the President is playing dumb and saying that he doesn’t know that the woman has been deported, and I think it is becoming one too many and becoming a worrying trend,” he explained on Thursday.

He spoke on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the timetable to elect NDC’s executives.

He also berated President Nana Akufo-Addo for saying he is unsure whether Miss Huang was deported or not.

“You have a sitting president, who always says that he is not aware of businesses that he himself has undertaken. The President has issued an executive instrument and he says he is unaware. He has written letters of authority and he says he is not aware… corruption appears under him, everybody’s talking about it, and he says he is not aware. Today, Aisha Huang, he is saying that he is not aware that Aisha Huang was deported. Very soon, he will say that he is not aware he is the president of this country,” he said.

Since the re-emergence of Miss Huang, there have been reports that she had allegedly engaged in the ‘galamsey’ menace even under the previous NDC government.

But Dr Otukonor described this as a shameful attempt to rope in the NDC into the current scandal.