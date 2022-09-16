Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has urged the youth to take their studies serious and not give up in order to achieve their future aspirations.

Using herself as an example, Miss Banahene said she never gave up even after failing her O-Level mathematics exams in 1989.

“I went to Techiman SHS. I completed form 5 in 1989. I went to the Six Form in 1990 and I failed Maths but never gave up. It took me 10 years to write O-level mathematics. When I completed form 5 in 1989, I passed with an aggregate of 17 and Maths was 8.

“I always use myself as an example that if you fail once, don’t give up because out of these 10 years, I used six years to write the exams, because at a point I didn’t have money to continue but I tried all I could and at the end, I wrote my Maths exams and I had 4.

“I was not shy to write my Maths even after finishing my sixth form and even after completing my training college. People give up immediately after they fail in life but I never gave up and even as we speak now, I am a student and pursuing my PHD in religion,” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

She added that even at University, she had to study while pregnant.

“When I was going to the University I had married and for four years no child but when by God’s grace, a child came I didn’t defer or give up and stay home because of pregnancy but I still journeyed and completed and never gave up,” she added.

To Miss Banahene, education was the only legacy to bestow on children, which would broaden their horizons and accelerate the pace of development and effectively contribute their quota to national development.