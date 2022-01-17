Ghanaian social media sensation, Seth Korangteng, known popularly as Supa and Ghana 2Pac, has been spotted in a new video begging for money from some motorists.

In a new video on Instagram, the once-popular internet sensation was seen standing by the roadside and begging some men in a car.

He was initially asking for GHC2 from the men but when it was not forthcoming, he decided to have his request reduced to GHC1.

Before being handed the cedi note, the men in the car engaged the social media sensation and asked him how he managed his fame.

One man could be heard asking “GH 2Pac what he used all the money he made from his fame for? But the former internet sensation did not respond.

After chatting for a while and making incessant demands for the money, the men in the car finally handed GH 2Pac some notes.

After taking the money, a visibly excited GH 2Pac was asked to re-enact his viral walking skills for what he became famous for.