Over 300 construction workers have been sacked at Assin Fosu by SHIMIZU DAI-NIPPON JV, a Japanese firm working on the Assin Fosu-Assin Praso stretch of the N8 highway.

According to the workers union chairman, Ohene Kankam, the project officer in question was attacked because, he threatened to dismiss leaders of the workers union bargaining for better conditions of service.

Official complaint has been lodged at the Assin Fosu Police Station, while most of the workers are currently on the run.

The Assin Fosu District Police commander, Chief Supt. Cephas Arthur, who confirmed the incident on Adom News, said the Police had already spoken to the angry workers when a fight broke some months back and resolved the issue.

He, therefore, wondered why the workers decided to attack one of their bosses.

Supt. Cephas Arthur said his outfit has begun investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Assin North DCE, Charles Ohene Andoh, said the Assembly is talking to the leadership of the construction firm to resolve the matter.

Listen to the police in audio below: