Former Instagram model and fashionista, Moesha Boduong, has made her first appearance in 2022 and it is all about prayers and songs.

In the new video, Moesha is seen in the company of her spiritual mother and they were travelling in a car together.

She is heard thanking her spiritual mother for being there and helping her while singing her heart out Esther Smith’s Ye Da Woase song.

Moesha is seen with full smiles and enthusiasm and it is clear that they were enjoying themselves.

Another thing that caught our prying eyes is that Moesha looks bigger and appears to have returned to her former stature.

She lost so much weight in 2021 when her woes started, leading to her claims of repentance.