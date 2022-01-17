Social media influencer and actress, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, now preferred to be known as Maurecia, has made yet another post on Instagram after paying reverence to God.

In a new post, on the Instagram page of the popular actress, Moesha took time off her new life to wish her fellow actress, Tracey Boakye well on her birthday today, January 17, 2022.

Moesha posted a photo of Tracey Boakye wearing a beautiful black dress while posing in her home.

The photo saw Tracey Boakye flaunting her latest inclusion to her fleet of cars, a Lexus, and also showed off some of the luxury items she bought to ‘spoil’ herself on her big day. After posting the photo, Moesha captioned it:

“Happy birthday @tracey_boakye God loves you and May this love continue to shine in your life. God bless your new age.” Fans of the actress reacted to her new post.