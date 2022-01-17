Covid-19 still limits us from doing a number of things - KiDi

Afrobeats musician, KiDi, says the Covid-19 pandemic is a canker eating away the growth of many in the entertainment industry.

According to him, due to the virus, there are limitations in some jurisdictions on concerts and outdoor performances.

Speaking to Doreen Avio on Let’s Talk showbiz about his high and low moments in 2021, KiDi indicated that no matter how artistes have been able to perform at events and be with their fans, Covid-19 still destroys a lot of opportunities.

“No matter how we look at it, it still limits us to do a number of things although outside is quite opened and we get to perform again, we get to travel but there are always certain things that are pulling you back, rules from other countries still going on and still a low point,” he said.

The ‘Touch It’ hitmaker wished for things to be back to normal; where he could travel anywhere in the world; be at concerts or shoot music videos without restrictions.

Despite this setback, KiDi noted that he had a good year. According to him, he was able to see the year end in good health.

“I still have life and I’m still strong and obviously, my works are speaking for themselves. They are doing amazing, taking global dominance, worldwide everyone is dancing to ‘Shut Up and bend over’ and as an artiste, it makes me happy.”

The musician, though lost out on the VGMA Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, had hit songs like ‘Touch It, Mon Bebe’ and others from his Golden Boy album dominating the charts in Ghana and internationally.

Meanwhile, KiDi and Kuami Eugene are set to host their concert for the first time at the Indigo O2 arena in the United Kingdom on March 6, 2022.

MORE: