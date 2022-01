Social media influencer and actress, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has made a surprise return to social media after taking months off due to ill health.

The actress, in her very first post after going offline since June 26, 2021, gave reverence to God.

In a post on Instagram, Moesha wrote in bold letters: “GOD IS KING”

Her return has left many of her colleagues, and her fans thrilled.