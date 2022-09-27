Kumawood actor Lil Win is known for both his charitable and funny nature.

The actor showed both qualities when he sponsored the mock examination of 1,500 students in the Afigya Kwabre North District.

Lil Win visited some of the schools he sponsored and got the kids laughing with his antics.

In a video Lil Win shared from his visit, he invigilated a mock examination and read the instructions on the paper out loud to the pupils.

Lil Win fumbled while reading the instructions and asked one kid beside him to help pronounce a particular word.

The whole class burst out with laughter. Lil Win himself found the moment funny and laughed along with the pupils.

The hilarious and cute moment had social media users laughing too. They praised Lil Win for his kind-heartedness.

