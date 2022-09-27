Former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says his party’s directive that flagbearer hopefuls within the party cannot campaign is ‘misleading’.

According to him, aspirants are already campaigning despite the party’s many cautions to sanction any aspirant found guilty of an open campaign ahead of the primary.

“Let’s not be hypocrites, aspirants are already on the move on the ground,” he said.

Nana Obiri Boahen, who was discussing an early primary for NPP flagbearer hopeful on Accra based Neat FM, said his party must volte-face its decision for an early contest.

The NPP last year issued a code of conduct barring its members from endorsing or campaigning for potential parliamentary or presidential candidates ahead of the opening of nominations.

As part of the code of conduct, the party said prospective candidates who condone any such barred activities will be held responsible.