The brother of Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams, has explained his decision to choose to represent Spain ahead of Ghana.

Nico Williams made his debut for the ‘La Furia Roja’ in the UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland.

The Athletic Bilbao forward came off the bench in the 63rd minute as Spain lost 2-1 against Switzerland.

Nico, whose senior brother switched nationality to play for Ghana, had opted to represent Spain.

“It’s an indescribable feeling, all players dream of this moment. The coach has given me the opportunity I needed, I am very grateful,” he told the Federation media hours after his debut.

“I have always been clear that I wanted to be here. As everyone knows, I want to be with the Spanish team and be better, show that I’m worth being here.”

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old has set sights on making Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Going to the World Cup would be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, I’d be super happy, it’s every kid’s dream and hopefully that situation can happen.”