Multiple award-winning musician, Kofi Kinaata, has shared a lovely video of himself and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Nathan Kofi Boakye, having a good time.

The video, shared by Kofi Kinaata on his official Twitter account, shows Kinaata sitting with the respected police officer as they sang their hearts out.

In a caption that accompanied the video, Kofi Kinaati said: “That HAPPY moment when Original COP Kofi Boakye sings his favourite line of his favourite song…with his favourite artiste.”

“It’s always an HONOUR to see both the young and old enjoy my music,” he shared on March 23, 2022.

The video, after it was shared, has won the hearts of many die-hard fans who have expressed their thoughts on the video disseminated by the artiste.

Watch video below: