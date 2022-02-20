A viral TikTok gospel Ministry has won the hearts of many who have encountered him and Gifty Anti and Kofi Kinaata have joined the tall list.

The celebrities are in awe over the powerful voice of the preacher identified as Jotta Sarfo.

He became an internet sensation when he posted a video of him singing Nigerian musician Preye’s famous Ebezena tune.

This was before his usual ministration at Rawlings Park in Accra.

Reacting to the video, Ohenereyi Gifty Anti said she has grown fond of the gentleman, adding she is now his number one fan.

She launched a search on her social media platforms in a bid to meet him in person.

“I saw this guy on TikTok and I have become his number one fan!! What a voice!! What an anointing!! I beg if you know tell him I need to meet him wai”.

Her post attracted superstar Kofi Kinaata who commented with emojis that he seconds Madam Gifty’s call.

Others have also expressed interest in working with Jotta, including song writing and production.

Meanwhile, musician Preye, whose song he sang, also posted him on his social media platform with caption, “This really blessed me. God bless this young man. Please help me tag him.”

Video below: